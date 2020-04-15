e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Renew curfew passes after medical checkup by Thursday: Panchkula admn to vendors

Renew curfew passes after medical checkup by Thursday: Panchkula admn to vendors

The decision was taken during a meeting presided over by Gian Chand Gupta, Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA, with deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja

cities Updated: Apr 15, 2020 21:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Sant Arora/HT)
         

The district administration on Wednesday ordered cancellation of curfew passes for fruit and vegetable vendors while directing them to get the same renewed following a medical screening by Thursday.

The decision was taken during a meeting presided over by Gian Chand Gupta, Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA, with deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja and other officials concerned.

Gupta said that the medical examination of vendors selling vegetables and fruits in Panchkula, Kalka, Raipur Rani and Barwala areas should be done immediately.

“With an increase in the number of voluntary workers to distribute rations and food to the needy persons, social distancing norms must be followed properly,” he said.

He further said, “Social distancing is not being maintained by people in Barwala vegetable market, which is not in public interest. For this, I have asked the deputy commissioner of police for additional police force and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to inspect the spot.”

DC Ahuja said that the administration had issued the orders of cancellation of vendors’ passes to the secretary of marketing board. Through the orders, vendors were also instructed to get the passes renewed after a medical checkup by Thursday, he said, adding that the vendors come in contact with a lot of people on everyday basis and it is compulsory to get their medical checkup done to protect them and the public from infection.

A medical mobile team will be deployed in the office of secretary of the marketing board to conduct on the spot medical examination, added Ahuja.

TELEMEDICINE FACILITY STARTED

Amid the lockdown in the city, the facility of telemedicine has been started by the health department for telephonic medical consultation for various diseases. For this, the department has issued helpline numbers - 1075 and 8558893911, where a patient can get any health related information. Besides, teams of 19 supervisors and assistant sanitary inspectors with 82 voluntary workers have been appointed to ensure social distancing and strict sanitisation during medical screening of about 16, 595 slums and shanties in 19 densely populated areas of the city.

top news
From red zone to green: Why PM Modi waited for April 20 to ease Covid-19 lockdown 2.0
From red zone to green: Why PM Modi waited for April 20 to ease Covid-19 lockdown 2.0
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
Covid-19: Assam becomes first state to import PPE kits directly from China
Covid-19: Assam becomes first state to import PPE kits directly from China
Covid-19 LIVE updates: More than 1,500 infected in Delhi, 32 dead so far
Covid-19 LIVE updates: More than 1,500 infected in Delhi, 32 dead so far
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities