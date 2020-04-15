Renew curfew passes after medical checkup by Thursday: Panchkula admn to vendors

cities

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 21:55 IST

The district administration on Wednesday ordered cancellation of curfew passes for fruit and vegetable vendors while directing them to get the same renewed following a medical screening by Thursday.

The decision was taken during a meeting presided over by Gian Chand Gupta, Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA, with deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja and other officials concerned.

Gupta said that the medical examination of vendors selling vegetables and fruits in Panchkula, Kalka, Raipur Rani and Barwala areas should be done immediately.

“With an increase in the number of voluntary workers to distribute rations and food to the needy persons, social distancing norms must be followed properly,” he said.

He further said, “Social distancing is not being maintained by people in Barwala vegetable market, which is not in public interest. For this, I have asked the deputy commissioner of police for additional police force and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to inspect the spot.”

DC Ahuja said that the administration had issued the orders of cancellation of vendors’ passes to the secretary of marketing board. Through the orders, vendors were also instructed to get the passes renewed after a medical checkup by Thursday, he said, adding that the vendors come in contact with a lot of people on everyday basis and it is compulsory to get their medical checkup done to protect them and the public from infection.

A medical mobile team will be deployed in the office of secretary of the marketing board to conduct on the spot medical examination, added Ahuja.

TELEMEDICINE FACILITY STARTED

Amid the lockdown in the city, the facility of telemedicine has been started by the health department for telephonic medical consultation for various diseases. For this, the department has issued helpline numbers - 1075 and 8558893911, where a patient can get any health related information. Besides, teams of 19 supervisors and assistant sanitary inspectors with 82 voluntary workers have been appointed to ensure social distancing and strict sanitisation during medical screening of about 16, 595 slums and shanties in 19 densely populated areas of the city.