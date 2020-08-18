Results of second sero survey this week: Jain

cities

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 22:46 IST

New Delhi: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said results of the second serological (sero) survey will be announced this week. The minister also said that the government consulted with experts and found that there has been no case in Delhi so far where a recovered Covid-19 person has contracted the viral disease again.

The survey will indicate what percentage of the city’s population has developed antibodies against the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, since the first such survey was conducted between June 27 and July 10. Of those surveyed in that instance, 22.6% had antibodies against the infection.

Talking to reporters, Jain said the prevalence of antibodies among people is likely to increase in all likelihood compared to the result of the first sero survey. He, however, did not give details on how many of the over 15,000 samples collected showed antibodies for Covid-19 in the latest survey.

“Results of the second sero survey is expected this week. The first survey showed that over 22% of the people from Delhi were exposed to the virus,” he said.

Compared to the first serological survey where close to 21,800 samples were collected from across the Capital, the second round comprised of over 15,000 samples which were randomly collected between August 1 and 7. Of the total samples collected this time, half were from people between the ages of 18 and 49.

A senior government official said the state health department was still compiling data as on Tuesday afternoon. “The findings of the study will help determine how much closer Delhi has got to the herd immunity threshold. The collected samples have been tested for Sars-Cov-2 antibodies that will indicate a past infection,” said the official.

According to the government’s standard operating procedure (SOP), the highest number of samples were collected from the Northwest district (2,200), followed by West (2,145), and Central (1,548). The fewest were from New Delhi district, where over 880 samples were collected.

The health minister dismissed reports that some recovered Covid-19 persons were testing positive again in the city.

“We consulted experts on this and it was found that these cases were not of them testing positive afresh for Covid-19. Till one-two months after recovery, such results can come. But till now, we have not got any case in Delhi where a recovered person has got the coronavirus disease again in one or two months,” he said.

Jain also said testing has been started at the Anand Vihar ISBT where even those coming from the railway station are getting tested if found symptomatic.

He also said that the Delhi government’s anti-dengue ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Din’ campaign will be organised this year from September 1 to mobilise the support of people in combating vector-borne diseases.