e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Retailers observe three-day shut down amid Covid-19 pandemic

Retailers observe three-day shut down amid Covid-19 pandemic

cities Updated: Mar 17, 2020 18:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune On Tuesday, Pune Vyapari Association and Pune Saraf Association declared a three-day shut down that begins today.

Only shops selling essential items such as food and grains, bakeries, food outlets will remain open. While 90 per cent of shops remained shut, supermarkets such as D Mart and Big Bazar was witness to crowd gathering, across the city.

A manager at D Mart, on the condition of anonymity, said, “We have taken all the listed necessary precautions to ensure the virus does not spread. We only let one person enter the mart to avoid overcrowding. Temperatures of customers and staff members are checked on routine. Other than this we have employed a special cleaning team to clean the trollies and spaces that come in human contact the most.”

Ruchi Pant, a customer at D Mart said, “Since a majority of shops are shutting down due to the pandemic, as a precautionary measure we are purchasing grains and raw food items like biscuits, easy to make items that will last us for a few days.”

Fatechand Ranks, president, Vyapari Mahasangh Association Pune branch, said, “There are a total of 40,000 retail and wholesale shops in the city, that consist of jewellery, stationery, electronics and clothes shops. We have decided to remain shut for three days as a precautionary measure. Life is more precious than business or money. We will be fining those shops found operating who are members of the association. First day the fine is Rs5,000; second day Rs10,000 and third day Rs15,000. Post this we will terminate the owner’s membership. We appeal to the citizens to stay at home and take precautions.”

top news
India in stage 2 of Covid-19 outbreak, hope no community transmission: ICMR
India in stage 2 of Covid-19 outbreak, hope no community transmission: ICMR
Coronavirus LIVE: Public transport in Mumbai to remain open, says Thackeray
Coronavirus LIVE: Public transport in Mumbai to remain open, says Thackeray
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
Anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi granted bail by NIA court
Anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi granted bail by NIA court
Why Ghiath SUV is dubbed as the most menacing crime-fighting machine on wheels
Why Ghiath SUV is dubbed as the most menacing crime-fighting machine on wheels
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities