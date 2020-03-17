Retailers observe three-day shut down amid Covid-19 pandemic

cities

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 18:46 IST

Pune On Tuesday, Pune Vyapari Association and Pune Saraf Association declared a three-day shut down that begins today.

Only shops selling essential items such as food and grains, bakeries, food outlets will remain open. While 90 per cent of shops remained shut, supermarkets such as D Mart and Big Bazar was witness to crowd gathering, across the city.

A manager at D Mart, on the condition of anonymity, said, “We have taken all the listed necessary precautions to ensure the virus does not spread. We only let one person enter the mart to avoid overcrowding. Temperatures of customers and staff members are checked on routine. Other than this we have employed a special cleaning team to clean the trollies and spaces that come in human contact the most.”

Ruchi Pant, a customer at D Mart said, “Since a majority of shops are shutting down due to the pandemic, as a precautionary measure we are purchasing grains and raw food items like biscuits, easy to make items that will last us for a few days.”

Fatechand Ranks, president, Vyapari Mahasangh Association Pune branch, said, “There are a total of 40,000 retail and wholesale shops in the city, that consist of jewellery, stationery, electronics and clothes shops. We have decided to remain shut for three days as a precautionary measure. Life is more precious than business or money. We will be fining those shops found operating who are members of the association. First day the fine is Rs5,000; second day Rs10,000 and third day Rs15,000. Post this we will terminate the owner’s membership. We appeal to the citizens to stay at home and take precautions.”