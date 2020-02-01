Rethink protests else BJP will take advantage: AAP on Shaheen Bagh

cities

Updated: Feb 01, 2020

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday urged the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors of Shaheen Bagh to “rethink” about their sit-in so that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not gain political mileage out of it.

Singh, who held a press conference to issue AAP’s statement on the shooting incident at Shaheen Bagh, referred to the anti-CAA and NRC protestors in Mumbai who withdrew their protests on Saturday.

“Today, those who have been protesting for the cause in Mumbai have taken back the protests. I feel that at this time the protestors (of Shaheen Bagh) should show patience and understanding so that the BJP does not take political advantage by spreading chaos and violence in the area. So, you (the protestors of Shaheen Bagh) should also rethink about your protest now,” Singh said.

Minutes after a man fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protests, chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal urged Union home minister Amit Shah to improve law and order in Delhi.

“In broad daylight, bullets are being fired. The law and order situation of Delhi is in tatters. Elections will come and go, politics will also continue, but for the sake of the people of Delhi, please pay attention to improve law and order,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The AAP sent a letter to the Election Commission of India, requesting it to “act immediately” and direct the Delhi police commissioner and other agencies to take measures to pre-empt such “criminal act”. The party submitted a video to the ECI in which a group can purportedly be seen giving a call to assemble near Sarita Vihar in large numbers.

Singh reiterated that the BJP was planning to create a “big disturbance” in the national capital on Sunday to get the February 8 Assembly polls deferred. “How is it possible that individuals in the national capital are brandishing dangerous weapons and are firing openly? It is also surprising that AAP has been seeking time from the ECI since yesterday and it has not responded so far,” he said.

Singh questioned Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over his statement that the government was ready to talk to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to clear their doubts over the amended Citizenship law.

“I want to ask him what is preventing his government (from talking to the protesters) and whether it was a personal statement?” he said, adding Prasad should know that the Union home minister will never allow talks to take place.

Singh slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his alleged derogatory remarks against Kejriwal.

“Yogi should have been arrested till now. He is mentally sick and requires treatment, and he should know treatment is free in Delhi,” he said, adding that the EC should take strict action against Adityanath.