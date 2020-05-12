Retired army man tests positive, takes Panchkula Covid count to 23

cities

Updated: May 12, 2020 22:17 IST

A 59-yr-old retired army personnel from Raipur Rani tested positive on Tuesday taking the number of Covid positive cases in Panchkula to 23 and active cases to five.

The man from Baghwali village had been admitted to a private hospital in Panchkula’s Sector 21 for a kidney-related issue, and his blood samples were taken before his surgery. He was brought back to the hospital after the report arrived as he had been discharged after sampling.

Panchkula DC Mukesh Ahuja has declared Baghwali village as a containment zone, putting requisite restrictions in place. District civil surgeon Jasjeet Kaur said 21 of his contacts have been isolated in the Sector 6 general hospital for sampling. The source of his infection is still not known as he was admitted in the private hospital about two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,810 samples have been taken in the district, of which 2,640 tested negative. Report of 132 are pending, while samples of 13 persons have been sent again for re-testing.