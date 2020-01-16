Retired naval officer’s murder: Wife brought to city, motive still unclear, say cops

cities

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 00:03 IST

Eleven days after a retired naval officer was found burnt to death in his house at Badlapur, his wife, who had gone missing since then, was brought to Badlapur from Pune on Wednesday morning. The deceased, Guddu Singh, 50, and his wife Sunita Yadav, 38, came to Badlapur from Delhi on January 2 to sell their flat at Barrage Road.

The police said that the woman, who lived with her two daughters in Prayagraj, kept on changing her statement. Earlier she had stated that she lived in Pune. The woman had separated from her husband who stayed in Delhi. Singh used to visit the family once a week. Senior police inspector LM Sariputre said, “The woman was admitted to Sassoon Hospital in Pune as she too suffered burns in the fire that claimed her husband’s life. We brought her to Badlapur to record her statement. She has changed her statement several times now. She allegedly poured kerosene on Singh’s body and torched him. Singh woke up, so she held him down and was injured in the process. She has burn injuries on her left and right leg.” Since the woman had suffered 15% burn injuries, she was admitted in Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar on Wednesday and was later shifted to Sir JJ Hospital in Byculla. She will be arrested after the doctors give a go-ahead to the police.

Yadav told police that her husband would torture her and quarrel with her after getting drunk.

Her two daughters, aged 16 years and 18 years , have reached Badlapur and informed the police that there were regular flights between their parents.

A police officer said, “We are verifying her statement with her family members. Her daughters told us that they have seen minor quarrels between the couple, but never thought that their mother will do something like this.”

Though the wife confessed to her crime, police are still clueless about her motive.