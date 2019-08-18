Revamped steel sprouts lawn near AIIMS Delhi may open in November

delhi

The redeveloped steel sprout lawn near All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) flyover on Aurobindo Marg may open in November. The redeveloped landscape will have a giant cascading fountain, LED lighting, decorative plants and shrubs. The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) officials said over 60% work has been completed and the remaining work will be completed in the next three months.

After taking approval from the Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC), the civic body had in May this year started the construction work in one of the lawns facing the East Kidwai Nagar redevelopment project. A 35-foot-high steel artwork — comprising eight big stainless steel sprouts — by artist Vibhor Sogani was installed in 2008 in this lawn. In the opposite lawn, 80 smaller sprouts were installed the same year.

A senior NDMC official, who wished not to be named, said the huge fountain having a circumference of 90 metres is being built surrounding the giant sprouts.

“It will be the largest fountain in the city. It is being developed in such a manner that it will enhance the look of the sprouts and the entire lawn. Over 60% redevelopment work has been done and remaining will be completed in a few months. We are hoping to finish the project by November,” the official said.

Another NDMC official said that the landscape of the area has changed with several developments in the region so there was a need to revamp the lawns by adding water element, ornamental flowers and decorative lightings to it.

“The fountain will be 15 feet high. A flower bed will be developed along the fountain. Decorative LED lighting, ornamental plans and shrubs will also be developed in the lawns. The redevelopment of this lawn will improve the aesthetic beauty of this entire area,” the official said.

In May 2018, the NDMC had proposed to dismantle the sprouts and replace it with a water fountain but the DUAC had opposed the move. In December 2018, the civic body had requested the arts commission to prepare a plan for comprehensive redevelopment of the landscape.

In March this year, the arts body had prepared a design plan jointly with NDMC and suggested that the steel structures will remain as they are and the landscape will be developed by adding fountains, especially around the sprouts.

