Rider falls off bike taxi, driver booked for rash driving

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 20:03 IST

Noida

A bike taxi driver, registered with an app-based aggregrator, has been booked for rash driving after the bike he was riding collided with an auto-rickshaw in Sector 62 on Tuesday, leaving his passenger injured.

The 25-year-old victim, identified as Lilly Gautam, alleged that she fell on the road, injured herself and fell unconscious after the mishap. The suspect driver, Pritam Solanki, however, did not wait and fled with the bike (UP85BA 9116). A passerby admitted her to a private hospital and after gaining consciousness, she told the police Solanki was driving on the wrong side, when the accident occurred.

Gautam’s father, Ram Murat, said that his daughter had booked a ride from her house for her coaching center in Noida Sector 60 on November 5. “She had reached Sector 62 when the rider started driving on the wrong side of the road, failed to negotiate a turn and crashed into auto-rickshaw. She fell off the bike and sustained injuries on her face and legs and became unconscious. Some people rushed her to a private hospital in Sector 62,” he said. Some passersby later informed Murat about the accident.

Murat said that the mishap caused grievous injuries to his daughter on her face, neck and legs. “She has a fractured jaw, head injury and deep cuts on her neck and knees. She also has a broken tooth. When she regained consciousness, she informed that the bike taxi driver’s carelessness and rash drivig led to the incident,” he said. The victims’ family then filed a police complaint in Sector 58 police station.

Shahvez Khan, in-charge Sector 58 police station, said that based on a complaint police have registered a case under section 279 (rash driving) and section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code on Friday. “The suspect is absconding ever since the incident took place. Police teams are conducting raids for his arrest,” he said.