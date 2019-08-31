RLA to crack whip against people with multiple licences

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 00:58 IST

With the amended Motor Vehicles Act set to be implemented from September 1, the registration and licensing authority (RLA) of Chandigarh is also preparing to crack the whip against people holding multiple driving licences.

RLA Virat, addressing a meeting of the Citizen Awareness Group here on Friday, said the entire system would also be digitised to ensure more transparency. “Earlier, people used to get driving licences from different states, if they lost them or were challaned. Now an app, ‘Saarthi 2’, will be launched, which will track the motorist and make it impossible for him to get more than one licence under his or her name.”

The amended MV Act also has provisions to facilitate motorists at the RLA office. “It will become possible to apply for a learner’s licence online. For renewal of licence, the period has been extended from one month before or after the date of expiration, to one year before or after the date of expiration in case people are out of station. Dealer-point registration has also been introduced so that motorists don’t have to visit the RLA and can pay their road tax directly to dealers,” officials said.

To ensure that a motorist stays up to date, the validity of driving licences will also change. Earlier, the licence was valid for 20 years after the date of issue, or till the applicant turned 50, after which it was valid for every five years. But, now motorists will have to get their licences renewed more frequently.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 00:58 IST