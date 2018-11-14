RLSP leader killed in presence of police officer in Patna

A Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) leader was shot dead and another injured when criminals fired on them at Mera village under Khiri Mor police station area in the rural Patna late on Tuesday evening.

Police said that outlaws shot dead Paliganj block RLSP president Amit Kumar Bhushan alias Tuktuk Verma (35) and injured an ex-servicemen Visheshwar Prasad Singh, a native of Dharhara village during a cultural programme at the village.

Eyewitnesses said that when the incident occurred, a team of policemen from the local Khiri Mor police station accompanied by the SHO were present on the spot but they did not act swiftly. Motive behind the attack was not immediately known.

Police said, the injured had been admitted to Paliganj sub divisional hospital.

Tuktuk is the third RLSP leader to be killed in last six months in Bihar. Earlier on April 9, armed criminals killed Manoj Mahto at Garikhana village under Khagaul police station in the state capital. Arun Kumar, an eye witness of Mahato’s murder, was also gunned down in the same locality on October 30.

In August, two motor cycle borne assailants gunned down Manish Sahni, a block head of RLSP in Vaishali district, as he came out of the BDO’s office at Jandaha.

Five policemen including the SHO of Jandaha police station were suspended for not giving a hot chase to the culprits. Sahni was also a district president of RLSP’s extremely backward castes cell.

On Tuktuk murder’s, police said the incident occurred around 10.30 pm when Verma had gone to inaugurate a cultural programme organised near Khiri More police station where the local SHO was also an invited guest. Just as he was alighting from the stage, some gunmen fired at least four bullets at him from close range. SHO, who had been standing behind Verma, escaped the bullets. The gunmen later walked away from the spot.

Patna SSP Manu Maharaaj constituted a SIT under the supervision of city SP (west) for arrest the accused. Political enmity looks to be the reason behind the killing. A massive manhunt is on to nab the accused, he added.

RLSP chief, Upendra Kushwaha on receiving the information rushed to his slain party worker’s house and strongly condemned the incident. He fumed on the utter lawlessness prevailing in the state and repeated attacks on his party workers. “This incident yet again exposes Nitish government’s tall claims of good governance. The criminals morale is all time high in state while commoners are living in peril,” he said.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 20:08 IST