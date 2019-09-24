Rlys employee succumbs to bullet injuries, cousin held

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:54 IST

Nearly 24 hours after being shot at, Railways employee Shahnawaz Alam, 40, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at KGMU’s Trauma Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

Alam’s cousin was arrested for his alleged involvement in the attack, said police. The victim had suffered three bullet wounds after indiscriminate firing by two assailants on the busy AP Sen road on Monday morning.

Abhay Mishra, CO, Hazratganj, who is supervising the probe, said Alam was critical since Monday night and doctors were making all- out efforts to save his life, but in vain. He said the doctors believed that the bullet wound to the chest apparently proved fatal for Alam. However, the body was sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, he added.

SSP (Lucknow) Kalanidhi Naithani said initial probe hinted towards the victim’s property dispute with his cousins. The victim’s brother Bahar Alam had accused his cousin Mohd Askari and others of attempt to murder in the FIR registered under IPC Section 307.

After the victim’s death, the case would be altered under IPC Section 302 for murder, he added.

He said the named accused Mohd Askari had been arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, but further probe was on in the case.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 21:54 IST