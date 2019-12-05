Rohtak rape: Hunt on to nab accused father, say police

cities

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 22:56 IST

Police have launched a massive hunt to nab a 32-year-old migrant labourer from Bihar involved in rape of his 9-year-old daughter here.

Deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Gorakh Pal Rana said four teams have been formed to nab the accused who remains at large.

“Search operations are on the basis of tip-offs. A manhunt has been launched and the accused will soon fall into police net,” the DSP said.

The incident took place on November 27 when the minor girl was allegedly raped by her father. In her complaint to the police, the victim’s mother, who works as a labourer, said she had been staying away from her husband after a matrimonial dispute.

“On November 27, my husband came to my house and took our daughter to his room where he raped her. The next morning he dropped her home but she did not reveal anything about the incident,” she said.

“On Sunday, he took the girl to his room again and raped her. When my daughter returned home the next day, her condition was not good and she was bleeding. When I asked her, she narrated me the entire episode. My daughter had told me that her father had given her a poisonous substance after raping her twice at his room. After her condition deteriorated, we rushed her to the civil hospital on Tuesday, where he died during treatment,” she said.

The accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder), 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) of the IPC and under Protection of Children Under Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, the medical report of the victim is still awaited even after two days of her death.

On being asked about the delay, DSP Rana said the doctors, who refused to comment, are yet to give them the report.