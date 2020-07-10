Royal dispute: 12 detained for attempt to take possession of Faridkot Raj Mahal

cities

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 21:18 IST

At least 12 persons were detained for allegedly trying to take possession the Raj Mahal, a disputed property, of the erstwhile Faridkot royal family on Friday.

This comes days after 23 members of the Maharwal Khewaji Trust were booked for forging the will of Harinder Singh Brar, last ruler of the erstwhile princely state, in favour of the trust. The complaint regarding this had been made by Brar’s daughter Amrit Kaur.

The trust’s chief executive officer Jagir Singh Sran said that Friday’s incident took place at the best of Amrit Kaur. “They had taken the main entrance in their possession, but the police acted swiftly and removed them from the property. We have submitted a complaint against them for trespass at the Faridkot city police station,” said Sran. The 12 persons were detained and later released on bail.

Superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said, “We have told them if they want possession of the property, it has to be as per law. They should get an official order from the deputy commissioner otherwise it is an illegal activity.”

The high court had upheld a Chandigarh court’s order last month, awarding a majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property of Brar to his two daughters —Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur. As of the will in the dispute, the court observed that trustees conspired to create the will to take over the property.