Rs 1L-awards centre nation’s experimental theatre oeuvre in Pune

cities

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 18:57 IST

PUNE The Sahitya Rangabhoomi Pratishthan will award five fellowships, of Rs 1 lakh each, during the Sarang Theatre Festival, taking place from Monday, February 24 to Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha, Kothrud from 7.30pm onwards.

This year the awards are in the name of the ‘Vinod Doshi Memorial Fellowship in Performing Arts’, and the ‘Tendulkar-Dubey Memorial Fellowship in Performing Arts’.

“This fellowship is given in order to encourage young experimental theatre artistes,” said Ashok Kulkarni, trustee, Sahitya Rangabhoomi Pratishthan.

The three recipients of the Vinod Doshi fellowship are Ravi Chowdhary (Pune), Rasika Agashe (Mumbai) and Dhwani Vij (New Delhi).

The Tendulkar-Dubey fellowship will have two recipients, Kaustubh Naik (Goa) and Gurleen Judge (Lucknow).

Arundhati Nag, director, actor and founder, Ranga Shankara, Bengaluru, will present the awards on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 7pm at the Pandit Farms, Karvenagar, Pune.

This is the 15th consecutive year the fellowships will be allocated by the trust and so far, 67 such theatre artistes have benefitted.

Theatre personalities Sunil Shanbag , Mohit Takalkar, Kiran Yadnopavit, Satish Alekar, Ashok Kulkarni and Rajiv Naik were on the selection committee this year.

Saarang Theatre Festival

For 10 years, the theatre festival under the moniker of the Vinod Doshi festival, was organised to offer budding artistes a platform. The multi-lingual and multi-form festival draws groups from all over the country and since last year, is called the Saarang Theatre Festival. Registration for the festival is mandatory for viewers.

Festival organisers, the Sahitya Rangabhoomi Pratishthan, also sponsors theatre productions, and gives aids with the medical care of veteran artistes in need.

And the award goes to...

Vinod Doshi Memorial Fellowship in Performing Arts

Ravi Choudhary (Pune): Stage designer and theatre manager, active in the field of experimental theatre for the past 10 years.

Won production design awards for ‘Patient’ in 2011 and ‘Kabadi-Uncut’in 2014 .

Production manager for Sunila Shanbag’s play ‘Deewar’.

Rasika Agashe (Mumbai): NSD graduate in acting and performing arts, actor and director

Performances on TV, in theatre and films for ‘Wedding Album,’ ‘Museum of Species in Danger’ and ‘Chaheta’.

Director-cum-coach at the theatre group ‘Being Association’

Started a theatre festival named ‘Sanhita Manch’

Dhwani Vij (New Delhi): director, performer and educator

Founding member of Delhi-based drama group ‘Third Space Collective’.

‘Bhaagi hui Ladkiyan’, she directed with Aagaaz Theatre Trust, recived the special jury award at theMeta Theatre Festival in 2019.

Tendulkar-Dubey Memorial Fellowship in Performing Arts

Kaustubh Naik (Goa): MPhil in Theatre and Performance Studies from School of Arts and Aesthetics, JNU, New Delhi

Maiden play ‘Avyahat’ in 2018 won awards at theatre competitions in Goa and Maharashtra

Currently heads the theatre company ‘Hauns Sangeet Natya Mandal’

Gurleen Judge (Lucknow): writer, director, and light designer

Directed five plays, including ‘Dohri Zindagi’ which won the Gender Bender Grant in 2016.

‘The Hunger Artist’ has been performed at the Ranga Shankara Festival 2019.