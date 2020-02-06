Rs 30-crore science centre to be set up in Ambala cantonment

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 12:55 IST

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government will set up a science centre at a cost of over Rs 30 crore in Ambala cantonment.

Named Aryabhatta Vigyan Kendra, the centre will come up on five acres adjoining the War Memorial in the cantonment. Additional chief secretary, science and technology, Amit Jha said the work on the centre will begin in April and it will be completed by December 2021.

Jha said this while presiding over a meeting on Wednesday to finalise modalities for the implementation of the project.

A week ago, the state government had said a science city will be developed in Gurgaon.

Jha said the centre will have a science gallery, 270-degree immersive projection hall, 3D auditorium and a cafeteria besides other facilities.

During the meeting, it was decided that the building of the centre will be constructed by the PWD (B&R), while galleries and exhibits will be installed by the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Kolkata.

Jha said the Kalpana Chawla Memorial Planetarium at Kurukshetra will also be upgraded by the NCSM.