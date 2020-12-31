RTI test for Delhi government employees

cities

The Delhi government ended 2019 with a competition to test its employees on their know-how on the Right to Information Act, a subject in which chief minister Arvind Kejriwal happens to be a key figure.

More than 1,000 employees from across departments participated in the 90-minute test on Tuesday, a senior official in the government’s administrative reforms department said.

Kejriwal, one of the leaders of the Right to Information (RTI) movement, had received the Magsaysay award in 2006 for his contribution to bringing in the law that empowers citizens to seek information about the government’s programmes and the progress of their applications to avail various welfare schemes.

The Right to Information Act was passed in 2005.

The test had 100 questions – a mix of both multiple choice and subjective ones. The government had organised a similar test in 2015, soon after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had come to power.

The test was open for employees of all ranks – from top bureaucrats to officers in the lowest rung. The test was announced in September through circulars issued in all departments.

The government in its circular had announced cash awards for employees who secure above 50% in the test — Rs 1,800 for those securing 80% or above, Rs 1,000 for those securing between 70% and 79%, Rs 800 for those who score between 60% and 69% and Rs 600 for score between 50% and 59%.