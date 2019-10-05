e-paper
Sacked BSF constable Tej Bahadur to take on Khattar from Karnal

cities Updated: Oct 05, 2019 01:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Sacked Border Security Force (BSF) constable, Tej Bahadur Yadav, on Friday filed nomination papers for Haryana assembly polls from Karnal segment.

He will contest as the Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP) candidate against chief minister Manohar Lal Khatter.

Yadav was sacked from the BSF in 2017 after he uploaded a video on social media complaining about the food served to the BSF personnel. Notably, in the last Lok Sabha elections, Yadav had filed his nomination as an independent candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi. Later, he was given ticket by the Samajwadi Party (SP) but his nomination was rejected by the Election Commission.

Interacting with the media persons, Yadav said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had come to power on false promises. Yadav also accused the BJP of not addressing rising unemployment issue in the state and said the saffron party will face the ire of unemployed youths in the election.

He promised overall development of Karnal if the JJP was voted to power. He also accused Centre of ignoring his demand of not initiating a probe in the Pulwama attack.

Talking about the outsider tag, Yadav, who belong to Mahendragarh district, said, “I have served the country for 21 years and entire country is my home.”

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 01:06 IST

