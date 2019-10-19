Saffron rebels versus BJP-Sena in Kalyan

cities

The state Assembly fight in Kalyan-Dombivli and the nearby Ulhasnagar and Ambernath cities has turned into a story of rebels, who were denied tickets from their own party, but who have managed to contest the elections on their own.

Take for instance sitting BJP MLA Narendra Pawar in Kalyan (West) and Shiv Sena’s Dhananjay Bodhare in Kalyan (East). BJP workers were shocked when sitting Pawar was not chosen by the Sena-BJP alliance for Kalyan West.The Sena fielded senior leader and city unit chief Vishwanath Bhoir.

“I decided to contest as an independent because of people’s demand. I am sure their support will help me win too,” said Pawar. The Jagruk Citizen Forum has fielded Sajitha Nair as their candidate.

In Kalyan (East), the BJP chose sitting MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, who had contested the Assembly elections in 2014 as an independent, but backed the BJP. This led Sena rebel Dhananjay Bodhare to contest as an independent. In Dombivli constituency, the only tough fight is between sitting BJP MLA Ravindra Chavan and MNS’s Mandal Halbe. “There has not been any major development in Dombivli, though the population has kept on increasing,” said Manoj Ahire, 34, a resident of Tilaknagar, Dombivli.

The Kalyan rural constituency, which includes outskirts of Kalyan and Dombivli, 27 villages and some parts of Diva, the fight is between Shiv Sena’s Ramesh Mhatre and MNS’s Pramod Patil.

In Ulhasnagar, there’s been a close contest between BJP’s Kumar Ailani and the Kalanis for past two Assembly polls. Pappu Kalani’s wife, Jyoti, resigned from the NCP as

she expected a ticket from BJP, but the latter chose Ailani. Jyoti has filed her nomination from NCP.

