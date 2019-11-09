Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan: UT education dept to fill all vacancies before Dec 31

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 23:41 IST

The UT education department will fill all the vacancies under the Samgra Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) of the ministry of human resource development (MHRD), Government of India, before the year-end, said UT school education director Rubinderjit Singh Brar on Saturday. This is the first time that the recruitment process by the education department under SSA will be complete.

In a first, the education department has initiated direct recruitment for 50% of all headmasters posts in UT government schools.The department had received over 280 applications for 8 posts of headmasters advertised in August. A test will conducted for the same on November 16.

Presently, 17 posts for headmasters are sanctioned under the scheme, out of which 8 posts are reserved for direct recruitment.

It was in 2018 that the MHRD had asked UT to recruit headmasters in primary and upper primary schools as per the Right to Education (RTE) Act norms.

There are over 1,400 posts under SSA. The recruitment of the process is already over for the other verticals. The UT education department in October 2018 had initiated the recruitment of Junior Basic Teachers (JBT). Around 418 posts were advertised for JBTs in 2018, for which the test was conducted in January 2019. The appointment letters to the JBTs were issued in March.

In February 2019, 96 posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) were advertised and the test was conducted in the month of July. The TGTs have already joined the department.

12 posts of the urban resource coordinator (URC) were also filled by the department in 2019.

Brar, while talking to Hindustan Times, said, “This is the first time when we will fill all the vacancies in the department. The test for the posts of headmasters is scheduled for the upcoming weekend, after which, the process will be complete. Under SSA, there are four verticals, URC, JBT, TGT, and the headmasters. The process for URC, JBT, and TGT is complete and before December 31, the recruitment of headmasters will also be done.”