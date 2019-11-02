e-paper
Saturday: Lucknow’s most polluted day this season

  Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Even as air quality improved slightly in some cities of UP, the state capital witnessed its most polluted air on Saturday. According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Lucknow was 422 (severe category) -- higher than that recorded on Friday (382).

Talkatora District Industries Centre was the most polluted area here with AQI of 452. “During peak hours, the air quality worsened in the area, touching the 500 mark,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad with AQI of 463, Bulandshahr at 446, Hapur at 444, Greater Noida at 438, Baghpat at 435 and Noida at 432 were among the most polluted cities in the country.

As per the CPCB, AQI beyond 400 is termed as ‘severe’ and can lead to serious health hazards. AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, while on the other extreme is AQI above 500, which is the ‘severe-plus’ or the ‘emergency’ category. 

 

 

 

 

 

