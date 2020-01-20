Satyendra Jain, Vijender Gupta, Haroon Yusuf, Alka Lama among those who filed nominations on Monday

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 23:09 IST

New Delhi

Several top contenders to the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections from across the three main rivals -- the AAP, Congress and the BJP -- filed their nominations on Monday.

Prominent among those who filed their election affidavits before returning officers are Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain, who is contesting from Shakur Basti -- the seat from where he won in 2015. In his election affidavit, Jain declared total assets worth Rs 8.07 crore a major chunk of which includes bank deposits by him and his wife Poonam Jain, a patch of agricultural land, a plot in Meerut and residential property in Pitampura’s Saraswati Vihar. In 2015 polls, Jain had declared his total assets worth Rs 8.08 crore.

Jain, who holds multiple portfolios including home department, health and public works department (PWD), is an architect by profession and used to run his own companies until he won the 2015 assembly elections.

More than 40 candidates of the BJP filed their nominations papers on Monday. This included leader of the opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, party national secretary Sardar RP Singh, MLAs OP Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan and Delhi BJP general secretary Ravindra Gupta. Vijender Gupta, Jagdish Pradhan and OP Sharma were the only three BJP candidates who had won in 2015 polls, in which the AAP bagged all the remaining 67 seats.

Vijender Gupta, who is contesting from his seat, Rohini, led a road show of supporters and party workers for 15 kilometres on his way to file his nomination.He filed his papers in the office of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM),Kanjhawala. He filed four sets of nominations. He was accompanied by his wife Shobha Vijender, a former municipal councillor.

As per documents submitted by Gupta, his total assets have grown by almost Rs 2 crore, which mainly includes bank deposits, a commercial property and two houses in Rohini.

Gupta began his road show at 9am from his house in Vinoba Kunj in Setor-9, Rohini. On its way to Kanjhawala, the rally stopped at several places. BJP MP from West Delhi Hans Raj Hans was also present on the occasion.

Three prominent Congress faces also filed their nominations on Monday. This included two former ministers in the erstwhile Sheila Dikshit government -- Arvinder Singh Lovely and Haroon Yusuf. While Lovely filed his papers from the Gandhinagar seat in east Delhi, Yusuf registered as a poll candidate from the Ballimaran seat in old Delhi.

Yusuf, a former food and civil supplies minister, had lost as the party nominee in 2015. His total assets, according to the affidavit filed on Monday before the returning officer, have grown to Rs 4.69 crore from Rs 3.73 crores in the previous election. As per his affidavit, the Congress leader has also got a car (Suzuki Vitara Brezza) while he declared none in 2015.

Alka Lamba, the former AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk, filed her papers from the same seat, albeit as a Congress nominee. As per the affidavit filed by Lamba, her total assets have grown by Rs 1.99 crore from those declared in 2015. She has also got a two-wheeler (Honda scooter) while she already owned a Hyundai Getz, which she declared during the last election.

With both the BJP and the Congress were yet to come out with their full list for the polls, Tuesday, which is the last day to file nominations, is going to see maximum number of nominations from all the political parties. Congress is yet to declare 12 candidates while BJP has to release names of candidates for 13 seats.

According to returning officers (ROs), who accept nominations, the maximum number of candidates rushing to file nominations is usually seen on the last day. “Every election this has been a trend that most candidates end up filing their nominations on the last day. Many times, it has been the case that the process goes on till late in the night,” said an officer, who did not wish to be named.