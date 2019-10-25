SAUMYA In three assemblies in Pune, VBA kept Congress NCP from winVBA candidates got more votes than lead in Shivajingar, Cantonment and Khadakwasla  

cities

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 18:47 IST

PUNE: If the Vanchit Bahujan Agadi (VBA) would not be there, the results in three Assembly constituencies mainly in Shivajinagar, Khadakwasla and Pune Cantonment would be different. The VBA got the more votes than the difference in between Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) winning candidate and Congress and NCP’s runner up candidate.

Congress and Nationalist Congress party tried to do alliance with the VBA but somehow Prakash Ambedkar did not accept this proposal and contested alone.

The voters of the VBA are traditionally are in favor of Congress and NCP but as VBA candidate contested there is vote of division and it helped the Bhartiya Janta Party and Shiv Sena.

VBA leader Ambedkar’s whole campaign was against the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party naturally it attracted the votes which are against the saffron parties. The political experts are accepting that if there would be no VBA or VBA would do alliance with Congress, the picture in Maharashtra and Pune would be different.

BJP”s Siddharth Shirole won from Shivajinagar Assembly constituency just the lead of 5287 votes and in same constituency VBA candidate Anil Kurhade got 10454 votes.

In Pune Cantonment BJP’s candidate Sunil Kamble won by 5032 votes and in same constituency VBA candidate Laxman Arde got 10,026 votes.

In Khadakwasla Assembly constituency, BJP’s candidate Bhimrao Tapkir won by 2595 votes and VBA candidate Appa Akhade got 5931 votes.

All these figures are showing that if the VBA would do alliance would Congress and NCP, the result in these three assembly constituencies might be different and BJP would loss more seats in urban belt.

BOX

Shivajinagar

Siddharth Shirole (BJP)- 58727

Datta Bahirat (Congress) - 53440

Difference - 5287

Anil Kurhade (VBA) - 10454

Khadakwasla

Bhimrao Tapkir (BJP) - 120518

Sachin Dodke (NCP)- 117923

Difference - 2595

Appa Akhade (VBA) - 5931

Pune Cantonment

Sunil Kamble (BJP)- 52160

Ramesh Bagwe- 47148

Difference - 5052

Laxman Arde (VBA) - 10026

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 18:47 IST