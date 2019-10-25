e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

SAUMYA In three assemblies in Pune, VBA kept Congress NCP from winVBA candidates got more votes than lead in Shivajingar, Cantonment and Khadakwasla  

cities Updated: Oct 25, 2019 18:47 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: If the Vanchit Bahujan Agadi (VBA) would not be there, the results in three Assembly constituencies mainly in Shivajinagar, Khadakwasla and Pune Cantonment would be different. The VBA got the more votes than the difference in between Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) winning candidate and Congress and NCP’s runner up candidate.

Congress and Nationalist Congress party tried to do alliance with the VBA but somehow Prakash Ambedkar did not accept this proposal and contested alone. 

The voters of the VBA are traditionally are in favor of Congress and NCP but as VBA candidate contested there is vote of division and it helped the Bhartiya Janta Party and Shiv Sena. 

VBA leader Ambedkar’s whole campaign was against the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party naturally it attracted the votes which are against the saffron parties. The political experts are accepting that if there would be no VBA or VBA would do alliance with Congress, the picture in Maharashtra and Pune would be different. 

BJP”s Siddharth Shirole won from Shivajinagar Assembly constituency just the lead of 5287 votes and in same constituency VBA candidate Anil Kurhade got 10454 votes. 

In Pune Cantonment BJP’s candidate Sunil Kamble won by 5032 votes and in same constituency VBA candidate Laxman Arde got 10,026 votes. 

In Khadakwasla Assembly constituency, BJP’s candidate Bhimrao Tapkir won by 2595 votes and VBA candidate Appa Akhade got 5931 votes. 

All these figures are showing that if the VBA would do alliance would Congress and NCP, the result in these three assembly constituencies might be different and BJP would loss more seats in urban belt. 

 

BOX 

 Shivajinagar

Siddharth Shirole (BJP)- 58727 

Datta Bahirat (Congress) - 53440 

Difference - 5287 

Anil Kurhade (VBA) - 10454 

 

Khadakwasla 

Bhimrao Tapkir (BJP) - 120518 

Sachin Dodke (NCP)- 117923 

Difference - 2595 

Appa Akhade (VBA) - 5931 

 

Pune Cantonment 

Sunil Kamble (BJP)- 52160 

Ramesh Bagwe- 47148 

Difference - 5052 

Laxman Arde (VBA) - 10026

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 18:47 IST

top news
‘Still have the key’: Dushyant Chautala messages BJP, lists a condition
‘Still have the key’: Dushyant Chautala messages BJP, lists a condition
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
Five Independent MLAs meet JP Nadda, offer support to BJP
Five Independent MLAs meet JP Nadda, offer support to BJP
How kingmaker Dushyant Chautala might lose the crown: 10 Points
How kingmaker Dushyant Chautala might lose the crown: 10 Points
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘If you show arrogance...’: Sena after BJP’s vote share dips in Maharashtra
‘If you show arrogance...’: Sena after BJP’s vote share dips in Maharashtra
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities