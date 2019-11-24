SC’s Ayodhya verdict has put an end to major challenge to peace: Yogi

cities

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 19:26 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed gratitude to people for maintaining peace after the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land title case.

He said the judgment had put an end to a major challenge to peace and harmony in the country forever.

The Supreme Court on November 9 unanimously ordered setting up of a trust by the government that would pave the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya at the disputed site and also ordered allotment of five-acre land to Muslims for construction of a mosque within Ayodhya.

Adityanath made the comment about the Supreme Court verdict after unveiling a statue of the late Surendra Bahadur Singh, the younger brother of former UP chief minister and Congress leader the late Veer Bahadur Singh, on his (Surendra Bahadur Singh’s) third death anniversary.

“The Ram temple issue, which was kept pending deliberately for 500 years, was resolved in just 45 minutes. With the judgment, the issue that remained a major challenge to peace and harmony has ended forever. I express my sincere thanks to all of you for unprecedented peace and harmony after the verdict.”

He described Veer Bahadur Singh as the ‘founder of development’ in ‘the ever- neglected east UP’.

The chief minister said the wheel of development in Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal came to a halt after Singh’s untimely death. The present government had launched a spate of development projects to carry forward the same process, he said.

He cited the Purvanchal Expressway, Dhuripar biofuel plant and industrialisation in east UP to assert that the present government was doing everything to realise the dream envisioned by Veer Bahadur Singh during his tenure.

“During his tenure, he ensured development for all without any discrimination but his untimely death stopped the wheel of development. Singh, who represented Paniyara constituency, was in the real sense the founder of development in east UP,” he said, recalling his brother’s long association with the Gorakhnath temple.

The chief minister further said development should be carried out without harming the environment.

“The biofuel plant set up with the help of Indian Oil will use stubble or agri-waste to produce biofuel, adding to earnings of farmers and saving the earth from pollution (by checking stubble burning). The farmers should avoid stubble burning and instead bury agriculture waste in a pit. The waste will turn into vermicompost in a year, and they won’t need to buy fertilizer from outside,” he said.

He said AIIMS-Gorakhpur will give better health services to people of the region while projects like fertiliser will open the door for job opportunities in east UP, checking migration of youths for jobs.