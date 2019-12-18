e-paper
Home / Cities / Close shave for 10 students as driver dies of heart attack in Ludhiana

Close shave for 10 students as driver dies of heart attack in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Dec 18, 2019 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Deceased Jaspal Singh
Deceased Jaspal Singh
         

 As many as 10 students of Ryan International School, Jamalpur, had a close shave on Wednesday morning when their bus driver suffered a heart attack behind the wheel and rammed the bus into a sand pile near Mohandai Oswal Hospital.

Though the students escaped unhurt, the driver identified as Jaspal Singh, 45, of Phase 1, Dugri, succumbed to the heart attack.

The incident took place around 8 am when Jaspal experienced chest pain. He slowed down the mini-bus but soon lost control over the vehicle and the bus got stuck in a pile of sand.

Seeing their driver in pain, the students raised an alarm following which some commuters rushed to their help and called up the ambulance.

Jaspal was taken to the civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Simran, a relative of the deceased, said that as soon as he got information about Jaspal suffering a heart attack, he rushed to the spot but by them, some passersby had taken him to the hospital. The students were also dropped off at the school by some passersby.

Moti Nagar station house officer inspector Varunjit Singh confirmed that no student had suffered injury in the incident. The deceased Jaspal Singh is survived by his wife and two sons studying in Class 8 and 4.

