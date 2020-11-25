e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Schools are unlikely to reopen until we have Covid-19 vaccine: Sisodia

Schools are unlikely to reopen until we have Covid-19 vaccine: Sisodia

cities Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said schools in the national capital are unlikely to reopen until “we have the Covid-19 vaccine”. Schools have remained shut in Delhi since March in view of the pandemic situation and classes are being conducted online.

The Delhi government last month announced that all schools in the city will remain closed till further notice.

“Until there is some vaccine, schools are not likely to reopen in Delhi...Parents won’t send their kids to schools until they are assured that they will be safe,” he said.

Sisodia, who is also the deputy chief minister of Delhi, said the government will consult all the stakeholders before taking any decision on reopening schools. “We are regularly consulting parents and they are concerned about the safety of their children.”

Delhi has recorded a surge in Covid-19 cases and fatalities in November with both the maximum number of daily cases and deaths being reported this month.

On October 28, Sisodia, during a press conference, had said, “Reports suggest that wherever schools were reopened, an increase in the number of cases was observed in those countries. The chief minister [Arvind Kejriwal] and I have thought this through even as parents and whether we would be willing to expose our kids to such a risk. This is why we have decided that all schools in the national capital will remain closed until further orders.”

Principals said that parents are not in favour of reopening schools. “Although we are worried about the students who are not being able to attend online classes due to lack of devices and internet connectivity, we think that it’s still not the time to reopen schools. Parents are also worried about the safety of their students. Even teachers are scared of their safety. Let the situation normalise in Delhi before taking any decision on this,” said AK Jha, head of school at Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya in Rohini.

top news
Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In