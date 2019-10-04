Scuffle at trauma centre: Five more KGMU residents suspended

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 00:29 IST

LUCKNOW The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) administration on Thursday suspended five more resident doctors, after they were also found guilty of indulging in the group clash that took place at the trauma centre of the hospital last Saturday, according to a probe panel.

“Dr Dhirendra Verma, Dr Adarsh Sengar, Dr Rohit Shukla of the orthopaedic department and Dr Azhar and Dr Neeraj of the medicine department have been suspended with immediate effect. The hospital had suspended Dr Rahul Shukla, Dr Shubham, and Dr Anushvan Rao of orthopaedic department and Dr Mayank, Dr Pradyuman and Dr Krishna Pal Singh Parmar of the medicine department in this connection on Monday,” said Prof RAS Kushwaha, chief proctor, KGMU, in a press statement.

These suspensions came after a primary probe found them guilty of fighting with each other at the trauma centre on Saturday night, over treatment of their two colleagues. “All these resident doctors will remain suspended from work till the probe is completed. And a final decision will be taken after the probe report comes,” said Kushwaha.

The scuffle took place around 1am when two of the resident doctors of the orthopaedic department were brought there for treatment after they fell ill due to excessive consumption of alcohol in a birthday party, held somewhere in the city. Those who brought them were also drunk.

Reportedly, residents of medicine department had asked the residents of orthopaedic department to get registration slips made as these may be required later for legal purpose, in case the medicos’ condition worsened. And soon they clashed with each other.

The five-member probe committee, which was supposed to complete its report by Wednesday, had taken statements of the resident doctors who were present during the scuffle. “The residents will be called again to cross-check their statements, after the committee goes through the CCTV footage,” added Kushwaha.

.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 00:29 IST