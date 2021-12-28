Scuffle in EDMC House over alleged scam in north Delhi municipality

cities

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got into a scuffle during a House meeting of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Monday when the latter raised the alleged Rs2,500 crore scam in the North Delhi civic body.

EDMC mayor Nirmal Jain suspended two AAP councillors, including leader of the opposition Manoj Kumar Tyagi from the House for 15 days and also issued disciplinary action warning against AAP councillor Geeta Rawat.

While AAP lodged a police complaint against former mayor and BJP councillor Bipin Bihari for using “casteist remarks” and assaulting some councillors, the BJP alleged that opposition members hurled slippers at their councillors and also tore copies of the agenda.

The Delhi government had ordered an inquiry into alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of more than Rs2,500 crore in the North Delhi municipal corporation. It concerns payments between the North and the South Delhi municipal corporation.

According to EDMC functionaries, as soon as the meeting started and the leader of the house Pravesh Sharma started reading a condolence letter, the opposition members protested and demanded a discussion on alleged misappropriation of funds and on farm distress.

EDMC, in a statement, said the opposition created a ruckus during the House meeting. AAP councillor Geeta Rawat reached the Mayor’s seat and the leader of opposition Manoj Kumar Tyagi got into a scuffle with former mayor Bipin Bihari, the EDMC said in the statement.

Nirmal Jain, EDMC mayor, said opposition councillors behaved in a “undemocratic, rude and indecent” manner.

“It was a predetermined move by the AAP to not let the House function. The agenda of the meeting was also pulled from the leader of the house and torn by Tyagi. AAP councillor Mohini Jeenwal hurled her slippers at BJP councillors. I have suspended Tyagi and Jeenwal for 15 days from the House for their indecent, insensitive and rude behaviour. AAP councillor Geeta Rawat will be issued a letter for disciplinary action due to her indecent behaviour,” Jain said.

AAP’s Tyagi denied allegations and blamed BJP councillors for indulging in fighting and using foul language against AAP councillors.

“BJP doesn’t want to discuss Rs 2400 crore scam done by north and south corporations. When we demanded a debate, they indulged in violence and used abusive language. Former mayor Bipin Bihari manhandled our councillors, including a woman. When I objected, they started fighting with me as well. Instead of taking action against Bihari, the mayor suspended me for 15 days which is completely wrong and shows his bias,” Tyagi said.

Bihari, however, refuted allegations against him. “All these allegations are false...The recording of the House can be checked as a proof,” Bihari said.

Senior AAP leader and party’s MCD-incharge Durgesh Pathak said BJP councillors had started the ruckus. “We demanded a discussion on Rs 2,500 crore scam but instead of the debate they started abusing our councillors and manhandling party leaders. If they have done no wrong then why are they running from debate and not ordering CBI inquiry. We have lodged a complaint against Bipin Bihari at Patparganj police station,” Pathak said.

The AAP councillors also displayed banners regarding Rs 2,500 crore scam in the north and south corporations at the North corporation’s office.

Chhail Bihari Goswami, chairman standing committee in north corporation, dismissed the allegations of “misappropriation of funds” and said the AAP was in the habit of making baseless accusations.

“North MCD is outrightly denying the allegation of any misappropriation of funds on account of waiving of the ground rent purportedly to be paid by SDMC to North MCD as there is no truth in the said allegation,” Goswami said.