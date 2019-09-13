SDMC drive clears encroachments from 116km of footpath

delhi

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:55 IST

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has cleared 116km of footpath of encroachments in the last 10 days, following the directives of the Supreme Court. In the drive which continued for around 10 days, the corporation has seized 1,170 articles and impounded 30 vehicles.

The action was initiated after the Supreme Court expressed concerns over growing parking menace and encroachment of pavements. The apex court, earlier this month, had directed the civic agencies to clear encroachments from pavements in residential as well as market areas. The court also directed the removal of all security guard cabins that were built on footpaths.

The drive was started by the SDMC on September 4 in the areas of Greater Kailash, near Nizamuddin Dargah and in Okhla Phase-1.

The prominent areas from where the SDMC has removed encroachments include GK-I, Nizamuddin, Africa Avenue Marg, Green Park main market, Sheikh Sarai phase-I, Chirag Delhi, Saket metro station, PVR Saket, BRT Road, Amar Colony, Sarita Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, MB Road, Defence Colony, Sec-10&22 Dwarka, Tilak Nagar and Vikaspuri.

A senior official of the SDMC Friday said a total of 61 drives were conducted across the jurisdiction of the municipality. The maximum number of drives, 26, was carried out in the central zone, followed by 18 in south zone 10 in Najafgharh zone, and seven in west zone.

“The drive continued for 10 days during which 116km of footpath were cleared of encroachments. The maximum length of footpath, 44km, was cleared in the south zone, followed by 34km in central zone, 26km in Najafgarh zone, and 12km in west zone. As many as 1,170 articles have been seized, the maximum being in south zone (581), followed by 276 in central, 179 in west, and 134 in Najafgarh zones. The anti-encroachment drive will resume on Monday in the remaining areas of the corporation,” the official said.

He added that from Monday, surprise inspections would be carried out at locations where anti-encroachment drives were conducted, to check if the encroachments are back.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation are yet to act against encroachers, even after the Supreme Court directions.

“We have not yet started action against encroachers. It is likely to be started from next week. We have issued a public notice asking people to remove encroachments from pavements and roads, failing which strict action will follow. The encroachers will also have to bear the cost of removal of encroachments from public land,” a north corporation spokesperson said.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 20:46 IST