SDMC seals 11 garment stitching units, godowns in Janakpuri

New Delhi: At least eight stitching units and three godowns of garment exporting companies in Janakpuri were sealed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Friday, after they failed to enrol in the civic body’s ‘Household Industries’ policy.

This allows a unit to use up to five kilowatt electricity and employ five workers in any sanctioned floor in any rural or urban area of the city.

The sealing drive was conducted at Chanakya Place and Sitapuri Markets. Traders said a large number of SDMC officials arrived with police force to carry out the drive. None of them is a polluting unit and, hence, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) was not involved, SDMC officials said.

At least 14 units were sealed Thursday as well and power supply snapped to several other units, traders said.

A unit owner Chand Mohammad said, “The SDMC had asked us to fill forms to enrol under the ‘Household Industries’ policy, but we delayed it fearing that our locations and other details will be utilised for sealing. Finally, they (officials) came here on Thursday and Friday and shut our shops for not enrolling.”

An SDMC member said, “It is exactly for the purpose of protecting them that we amended the Household Industries policy in December 2018 and allowed for renewal of the licences even online; but for that they must enlist with us at least.”

A total 112 types of household industries are allowed in the city and these include agarbatti making, medicines other than allopathic, electronic items, sewing machine, typewriter, atta chakki, biscuit, candles, sweets, jute products, computer software, UPS, PVC, khadi and handloom, photo-setting, pan masala, zardozi and toys manufacturing.

Another nine type of household industries are allowed in village areas and these include Plaster of Paris products, clay products and wood carving.

