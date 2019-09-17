SDMC seals four godowns illegally stocking plastic waste

cities

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Tuesday sealed four godowns that were illegally stocking plastic waste, including used biomedical equipment such as gloves, catheters, tubes and blood bags, at Shiv Vihar in west Delhi.

The corporation officials said these godowns were being operated by ragpickers and their coordinators in “non-confirming areas” as opposed to authorised markets in Delhi like Tikri Kalan.

“We have constituted teams at the zonal level comprising assistant commissioners, representatives of the revenue department, BSES and Delhi Police personnel to identify illegal godowns of plastic waste and shut them. This is on the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT),” a senior officer from the SDMC said. The waste in these godowns will be sent to a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant for processing, he said.

Also, on Tuesday, residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), market associations and municipal school students also distributed handbills among residents mentioning the environmental and health hazards of single-use plastic such as plates and cups in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation distributed jute bags at a function organised in Ramesh Nagar on Monday evening. Mayor Avtar Singh said, “We provided cloth rejects from garment units to women self-help group (SHG) and they stitched these cloth bags, and few jute bags were also arranged.”

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) also distributed bags provided by an organisation called The Owl Warehouse to morning walkers at Nehru Park on Monday. NDMC said it would soon start providing these at Safals, grocery shops, Mother Dairy outlets, kendriya bhandars and also at Metro stations in order to promote and popularise alternatives to plastic bags.

