SDMC signs MoU to generate power from waste at Okhla landfill site

cities

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:52 IST

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to set up a pilot project for ‘Waste to Wealth Plant’ at its Okhla landfill site.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union minister of petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan, Union minister of power RK Singh, Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, SDMC mayor Anamika and SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti through video conferencing.

Bharti said the project will address the problem of disposal of municipal solid waste. Under this project, the plant will process 50 tonnes per day of Refused Derived Fuel (RDF) segregated from municipal solid waste to produce Syn Gas. This Syn gas will be utilised to generate about 1MW electricity. “For this project, SDMC will provide one acre land in Okhla landfill site on lease to Indian Oil for setting up the plant. The south corporation will purchase the power generated from the plant at a mutually agreed rate. We will able to save an amount of Rs.2.6 crore due to the purchase of power from the proposed plant,” Bharti said in a statement.

The commissioner further said that there would be an investment of 50% each by the Indian Oil and NTPC towards the capital cost in setting up of the plant through a consortium. Indian Oil will facilitate the technology for the plant and identify technology partner for Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) of the plant and will handle the operation of the proposed facility. The NTPC will facilitate technology review for electricity generation and evacuation.

Union minister Pradhan also stated that Delhi generates 10,000 tonnes waste every day and it is a “daunting challenge” to manage and process the entire quantity of waste. He said that setting up such “relevant and much needed” plant will go a long way in the production of enriched organic manure, generation of electricity and treatment of effluent waste.

Anamika, mayor SDMC, stated that the initiative will definitely help the municipality in achieving 100% waste processing. “In future, we will try to replicate such plants in other areas also. This plant is an indigenous solution for the problem of solid waste,” she said.

Property tax date extended

The South and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation have extended the date of submission of property tax with 15% rebate by one month till July 31, 2020. Officials of north and south corporations have said that the decision has been taken to facilitate taxpayers who could not deposit property tax availing the benefit of 15% for timely payment. Earlier, the last for tax submission to avail the benefit was June 30, 2020.