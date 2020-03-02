e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Senior citizen killed in Warje road accident, one arrested

Senior citizen killed in Warje road accident, one arrested

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 21:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune The Pune police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old for causing an accident that claimed a senior citizen’s life.

The accident took place at 7am on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Bhanudas Ramchandra Pandit, 65, a resident of Warje, while the accused has been identified as Shubham Balasaheb Patil, 25, a resident of Dalvinagar in Ambegaon.

According to the police, both Pandit and Patil were riding their respective motorcycles when the incident took place. Pandit was heading from Warje bridge to Ganapati Matha via NDA road. Patil was riding on the same road and rammed into Pandit.

The senior citizen, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained serious injuries that killed him said Nitin Bodhe, police sub inspector, Warje police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered against Patil at Warje police station.

top news
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities