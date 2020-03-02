Senior citizen killed in Warje road accident, one arrested

cities

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 21:06 IST

Pune The Pune police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old for causing an accident that claimed a senior citizen’s life.

The accident took place at 7am on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Bhanudas Ramchandra Pandit, 65, a resident of Warje, while the accused has been identified as Shubham Balasaheb Patil, 25, a resident of Dalvinagar in Ambegaon.

According to the police, both Pandit and Patil were riding their respective motorcycles when the incident took place. Pandit was heading from Warje bridge to Ganapati Matha via NDA road. Patil was riding on the same road and rammed into Pandit.

The senior citizen, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained serious injuries that killed him said Nitin Bodhe, police sub inspector, Warje police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered against Patil at Warje police station.