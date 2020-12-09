Senior photojournalist among four die of Covid-19 in Mohali

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 21:09 IST

A 59-year-old senior photojournalist was among the four people who succumbed to Covid-19 in Mohali on Wednesday.

Health officials said Samuel N Dass had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 3 after developing high fever and stayed under home quarantine. He was rushed to the Kharar civil hospital on Tuesday night after he had difficulty breathing. But, he died around 1pm on Wednesday.

Dass had worked with various English dailies for over three decades. He leaves behind his wife, a son and a daughter.

“He was cremated as per safety protocols,” said Dr Manohar Singh, senior medical officer (SMO), civil hospital, Kharar.

With the latest fatalities, Mohali’s Covid toll rose to 303, even as 125 people also tested positive, taking the case count to 16,667.

Among the 125 cases, 104 were from Mohali city, 11 from Dera Bassi, five from Dhakoli, four from Kharar and one from Kurali.

Also, nine persons recovered from the virus, bringing down the number of active cases to 2,340. Till now, 14,024 patients have been cured.

83 new cases in UT, one dead

Chandigarh reported one death and 83 new cases, pushing the total deaths and cases to 297 and 18,322, respectively.

The deceased was a 70-year-old woman from Dhanas.

While 897 cases are active, 17,128 persons have recovered so far. As many as 1,55,643 tests have been conducted till date, of which 1,247 samples were taken in the last 24 hours.

40 test positive in Panchkula

There was no casualty in Panchkula for the second consecutive day. However, 40 people tested positive, taking the total to 9,276.

Except one case from Bhainsa Tibba, all cases were reported from Panchkula city. A total of 540 patients are still infected in the district, while 8,601 have recovered and 135 have died.

The authorities have conducted 1,21,502 tests in all, of which 613 were done on Wednesday.

State BJP president tests positive

Chandigarh BJP president and councillor Arun Sood was found positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. He was admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh, with high fever that had surfaced four days ago.