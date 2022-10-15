Home / Cities / Setback for KCR as ex-TRS MP Boora Narsaiah Goud quits party

Setback for KCR as ex-TRS MP Boora Narsaiah Goud quits party

cities
Published on Oct 15, 2022 08:02 PM IST

There is a speculation that Goud may join BJP. According to reports, he met BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh multiple times in Delhi and also met BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday.

Former TRS MP Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud(ANI)
Former TRS MP Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud(ANI)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

In a major setback for the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana government, former MP Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud on Saturday announced his resignation in a letter to the Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) chief, cutting his long-standing relationship with the party. Speaking to reporters following the announcement, Goud said he would have left the party long back had it not been for "personal relations".

“As a politician, I was not able to do my duties in the party. He (KCR) started BRS without consulting or informing us. We got to know about this through the news. So, we do not know the agenda of the party,” the former TRS MP said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

There is speculation that Goud may join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Goud has reportedly met BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh multiple times in New Delhi. He also met BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday.

“I did not criticise the chief minister in my resignation letter. I only wrote facts. I have been through a lot of pain while separating from this family (TRS). I was in TRS because of personal relations or else I would have left the party much before,” he said.

Goud has played a significant role in the demand for Telangana as a separate state. He is considered among the popular leaders in Telangana and has a strong base in the Goud community.

Meanwhile, two Congress leaders in the state – Palle Ravi Kumar Goud and his wife Kalyani – joined the ruling TRS on Saturday.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hyderabad telangana kcr + 1 more
hyderabad telangana kcr

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out