Setback for KCR as ex-TRS MP Boora Narsaiah Goud quits party

In a major setback for the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana government, former MP Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud on Saturday announced his resignation in a letter to the Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) chief, cutting his long-standing relationship with the party. Speaking to reporters following the announcement, Goud said he would have left the party long back had it not been for "personal relations".

“As a politician, I was not able to do my duties in the party. He (KCR) started BRS without consulting or informing us. We got to know about this through the news. So, we do not know the agenda of the party,” the former TRS MP said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

There is speculation that Goud may join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Goud has reportedly met BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh multiple times in New Delhi. He also met BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday.

“I did not criticise the chief minister in my resignation letter. I only wrote facts. I have been through a lot of pain while separating from this family (TRS). I was in TRS because of personal relations or else I would have left the party much before,” he said.

Goud has played a significant role in the demand for Telangana as a separate state. He is considered among the popular leaders in Telangana and has a strong base in the Goud community.

Meanwhile, two Congress leaders in the state – Palle Ravi Kumar Goud and his wife Kalyani – joined the ruling TRS on Saturday.

(With agency inputs)