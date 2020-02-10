e-paper
Home / Cities / Seven fire tenders work overnight to douse major blaze at Morivali incense stick factory

Seven fire tenders work overnight to douse major blaze at Morivali incense stick factory

cities Updated: Feb 10, 2020 00:12 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

It took seven hours and seven fire tenders to douse the massive blaze that broke out at an incense stick manufacturing factory at Morivali in Ambernath Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) on Saturday.

The fire broke out at Meera Perfumery Works, Swastik compound. The blaze started around 8pm on Saturday and was put off by 3am on Sunday. Fire officials said no one was injured as the workers had left by 7pm.

Ambernath MIDC is 2 km away from Ambernath railway station and around 48 km away from Mumbai.

Seven fire tenders were at the spot to carry out the fire fighting operations as the blaze had charred the entire factory. However, the cooling process continued till 5am. “It was a major fire and we had to call fire tenders from Badlapur, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar and Kalyan to douse the blaze. Prima facie the fire was caused due to a short circuit. As there were chemicals stored in the factory, minor blasts were reported too. These chemicals were used to prepare the perfumes,” said Bhagwat Sonone, fire officer, Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC).

“There was a huge amount of raw materials stored inside the factory for manufacturing the incense sticks. The materials caught fire and the blaze kept spreading,” he added.

Thick smoke released from the fire kept spreading across Morivali MIDC, Morivali Pada, Ladi Naka and nearby premises.

