Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Burglars decamp with cash and phones from 7 houses in Ludhiana

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Burglars targeted seven houses in Gian Chand Nagar in Daba and decamped with cash and mobile phones on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

One of the victims, Urmila Devi, said she woke up to find her house ransacked on Tuesday morning. She said the burglars stole ₹700 and a mobile phone worth ₹12,000, which she had bought on instalments.

Her neighbour, Lucky Maurya, said the burglars stole two mobile phones and ₹4,500 from his rented accommodation, while another resident, Ram Balak, said he found his room ransacked and ₹4,500 gone.

Ram Kumar Prajapati, a vendor, said his pants were stolen from his room and later found from a vacant plot nearby in the morning, with ₹300 gone from the pockets.

Munnar Gupta, a factory worker, said ₹9,500 was stolen from his house. He said he had kept the money for instalment of a chit fund scheme.

Dinesh Kumar, an auto driver, said ₹3,000 was stolen from his room. The burglars also stole the pants of his neighbour, Raj Kumar.

Sub-inspector (SI) Ravinder Pal Singh said, “We have received a complaint. A case will be registered after investigation.”

BURGLARS ON THE PROWL

The incident comes less than a week after at least five houses were burgled at New Sundar Nagar in Daba.

Sandeep Shukla, a local Shiromani Akali Dal leader, said, “Burglaries are rampant in the area. At least 12 houses have been burgled in New Sundar Nagar. When the police remained unmoved, the locals started ‘theekri pehra’ (community patrolling) in the area on Monday to avoid such incidents.”

However, the SI said they had strengthened night patrolling in the area and will arrest the accused soon.

