Sewage disposal in open continues despite GMDA notice

gurugram

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 22:42 IST

The illegal sewage disposal in natural drains and open areas continues along Dwarka Expressway, Sector 37C, New Palam Vihar and Sai Kunj, despite repeated warnings by agencies to private tanker owners, residents said Monday.

The RWA of Mahindra Aura, Sector 110A, in a letter to Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) chief executive officer V Umashankar, chief engineer Lalit Arora, superintending engineer Rajesh Bansal and HSPCB (Haryana State Pollution Control Board) regional officer Kuldeep Singh said a drain 500 metres from their condominium is used by tankers for months to dispose of sewage.

“After GMDA sent notices to private tanker owners and roped in Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) act against offenders in April this year, they stopped for some time. But last couple of weeks, we see two-three tankers disposing untreated sewage into the drain every day. We shot videos and clicked pictures and sent to officials. We want action,” RWA president Yashish Yadav.

Similar reports have also been received from Sectors 37C, 82 (near railway line), Salapur village, Sector 68 near Badshahpur village, Dundahera (near Sector 22), Daulatabad (near Sector 103).

Last Friday, residents of Sector 37C also lodged a similar complaint with the GMDA. “They (tanker owners) are mafia. We have requested GMDA and pollution department to inspect the area (close to Basai wetland),” Sector 37C resident Pranav Gautam said.

The RWAs of New Palam Vihar and Sai Kunj also confirmed that sewage is disposed illegally by private tankers happens between 5am and 7am every day.

The GMDA and MCG, in April, had issued public notice directing private tanker owners to get empanelled on their official website and dispose sewage at Behrampur and Dhanvapur sewage treatment plants.

GMDA chief engineer Lalit Arora said, “I will ask my enforcement team to inspect these sites. However, I have not received any mail in this regard as yet. This is true that many societies and other areas are disposing of sewage in illegal ways. We are streamlining the system.”

The HSPCB official said a team of field staff will be visiting the site on Tuesday. “I will ask concerned field staff to report to me earliest in this regard,” said Kuldeep Singh, RO HSPCB.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 22:29 IST