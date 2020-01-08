Sharma is new chief of Punjab Seed Corporation

cities

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 00:19 IST

Former MLA and senior Congress leader Jugal Kishore Sharma assumed charge as chairman of the Punjab State Seed Corporation at Kheti Bhawan in Phase 6 on Tuesday.

He was inducted in the presence of Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Rana KP Singh, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, several MLAs and other senior leaders of the party.

Congratulating Sharma on his appointment, the speaker and finance minister recalled the outstanding services rendered by him which strengthened the party at the grassroots level during his tenure as MLA.

They said that Sharma will implement the state government’s plan to promote agro and auxiliary occupations.

Expressing gratitude to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh for shouldering the responsibility on him, Sharma assured that he will discharge his responsibilities and duties as chairman with utmost dedication.

Sharma had represented Amritsar (North) assembly segment in Punjab Vidhan Sabha from 2002 to 2007. He also served as chairman of the Khadi Board and Improvement Trust, Amritsar, in 2003 and 2004.