Shelter home inmates assault woman employee, probe ordered

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:23 IST

Inmates of the government-controlled, private child protection home in Rae Bareli assaulted a woman employee on Monday. The government instituted a probe into the case after a video of the incident went viral.

On Monday, a welfare officer, who is a government contractual employee alleged that she was assaulted by children. She alleged it was a conspiracy hatched by the protection home manager.

As per the video that went viral on social media, the woman and children are seen involved in some argument. Later an inmate is seen taking away her bag. Next the woman is seen scolding an inmate who later assault her with a plastic chair.

The woman has also lodged a complaint, calling the incident as a conspiracy. District magistrate, Raebareli Shubhra Saxena said, “We sent officials on the spot. A committee to probe the matter has been constituted and appropriate action will be taken once the report comes”.

She added the child protection home, Gandhi Seva Niketan, was run by an NGO and housed both male and female inmates. “The incident is reported in the male section, where a woman staff, who was posted as welfare officer, was allegedly assaulted,” she added.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has also sought a report on this matter. “We saw some tweets. This is really shocking. We have sought a report from the authorities concerned,” said an NCW official.

A district official privy to the matter said, “The inmates alleged that the woman staff called them ‘orphans’ and mocked them for their studies.”

In the complaint to the police, the woman staff alleged that manager of the protection home wanted her to leave the job. “This incident is a conspiracy against me,” she said, adding, “I had a dispute with the manager. He removed me from the services but I got reinstated on the intervention of former district magistrate Neha Sharma.”

She also alleged that she was once locked in the washroom of the protection home by a few children. “When I reported the matter to protection home authorities, they said that children can do whatever they want to. Two days later, I was assaulted by the children,” she said.