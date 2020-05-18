e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Shimla admn allows buses ferrying people to quarantine centres till CTO on Mall Road

Shimla admn allows buses ferrying people to quarantine centres till CTO on Mall Road

The district administration has notified Hotel the Gran on the Mall Road as an institutional quarantine facility.

cities Updated: May 18, 2020 18:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
(Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

The Shimla district administration, in an order issued on Monday, allowed movement of buses ferrying people, who are returning from outside the state and are to be kept in mandatory institutional quarantine, up to Central Telegraph Office (CTO) at the Mall Road.

The district administration has notified Hotel the Gran on the Mall Road as an institutional quarantine facility.

The aforesaid hotel is located in the sealed area where no kind of vehicular movement except that of emergency vehicles is allowed. The hotel is accessible only through CTO road.

The district administration took the decision to allow movement of the bus up to CTO in wake of the 18 Mumbai returnees who were being shifted to the institutional quarantine. They returned on a special train.

In the future also, the movement of buses ferrying people to the quarantine facility will be allowed, said Shimla deputy commissioner Amit Kashyap.

He said that the decision has been taken under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The buses will immediately return after dropping the passengers at CTO.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In