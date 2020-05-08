e-paper
Shimla street vendors seek permission to resume work

A delegation of street vendors union met SMC commissioner Pankaj Rai and submitted a memorandum seeking permission to resume work.

cities Updated: May 08, 2020 17:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Street Vendors have demanded that the Shimla municipal corporation (SMC) should allow them to resume work. A delegation of street vendors union met SMC commissioner Pankaj Rai and submitted a memorandum seeking permission to resume work. Rai assured them that he will send a proposal to Shimla deputy commissioner and will urge him to take appropriate steps.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) state president Vijendra Mehra said that state government has allowed shops to remain open on alternative days, but street vendors continue to face hardships as they have not been allowed to resume work.

Due to coronavirus-enforced lockdown, street vendors’ business has been badly affected and they are having trouble meeting their daily needs.

Street vendors have demanded that if the administration cannot allow them to resume work then vendors who have applied for I-cards and certificate of vending should be granted financial assistance of ₹8,250 for April and May as declared by the state government.

Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Aurangabad train accident: Loco pilot blew horn to warn labourers, says ministry
Live |Peak in Covid-19 cases may not happen if we follow do’s and don’ts: Govt spokesperson
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
