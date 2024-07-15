Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 16, 2024 25.99 °C Light rain July 17, 2024 23.05 °C Moderate rain July 18, 2024 22.21 °C Moderate rain July 19, 2024 22.0 °C Moderate rain July 20, 2024 24.43 °C Light rain July 21, 2024 23.79 °C Moderate rain July 22, 2024 21.7 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.73 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.64 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.49 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.66 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.35 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.14 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.18 °C Light rain

The temperature in Shimla today, on July 15, 2024, is 23.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.62 °C and 26.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:27 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.36 °C and 26.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 152.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

