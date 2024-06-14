Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.94 °C, check weather forecast for June 14, 2024
Jun 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Shimla on June 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Shimla today, on June 14, 2024, is 29.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.94 °C and 32.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.15 °C and 33.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Shimla today stands at 191.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 14, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 15, 2024
|31.32 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 16, 2024
|32.02 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 17, 2024
|32.01 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 18, 2024
|32.18 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 19, 2024
|31.62 °C
|Light rain
|June 20, 2024
|27.19 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|24.59 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.29 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.09 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.28 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|29.64 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.64 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|41.13 °C
|Sky is clear
