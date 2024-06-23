Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.04 °C, check weather forecast for June 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 24, 2024 30.52 °C Sky is clear June 25, 2024 32.85 °C Sky is clear June 26, 2024 34.24 °C Sky is clear June 27, 2024 30.03 °C Light rain June 28, 2024 26.84 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 26.87 °C Moderate rain June 30, 2024 26.74 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.32 °C Light rain Chennai 33.5 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.49 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 34.65 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 38.28 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Shimla today, on June 23, 2024, is 26.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.04 °C and 28.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 05:18 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 24, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.12 °C and 31.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 100.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

