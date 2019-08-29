SHO suspended for negligence in illegal mining case in Tarn Taran

cities

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 01:33 IST

Station house officer (SHO) Harike police station, Kewal Krishan, was suspended on Wednesday for not taking action against illegal mining on the bank of Sutlej river.

On August 24, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Tarn Taran, Dhruv Dahiya, had conducted a surprise raid in Booh village situated on the banks of Sutlej river. The police team had arrested 13 men and confiscated five trucks laden with sand, three JCBs (earth excavating machines) and two tractor trailers.

The SSP had marked an inquiry into the case to ascertain the role of the local SHO to a deputy superintendent of police (DSP). On Wednesday, after the report of the inquiry, the SHO was suspended by the SSP. Superintendent of police, headquarters, Harjit Singh said there were several reasons to his suspension, with negligence in illegal mining case being one of them.

