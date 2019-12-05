Shutrana MLA rues poor dvpmt, figures show constituency given ₹75 cr

cities

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 23:31 IST

Even though Congress MLA from Shutrana, Nirmal Singh, upped ante against his own government over poor development, the constituency registered maximum state government sanctioned projects since the Congress took over the reins of the state in 2017.

The two-time MLA also threatened to sit on protest outside the residence of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh from January 1 onwards if the government failed to consider a list of development plans in his assembly segment.

However, as per figures of financial assistance to assembly segments of Patiala district, development works estimated at Rs74.13 crore have been approved in the last three years. Of the total estimated projects, the assembly segment received Rs47.58 crore, of which Rs40.31 crore have already been utilised in these years so far. Moreover, the public works department (PWD) got approval for re-carpeting links roads, bridges and culverts worth Rs 33 crore, while mandi boards received Rs 3.36 crore funds for development of grain markets.

Meanwhile, the assembly segment got funds worth Rs6.51 crore under Nabard, of which Rs3.95 crore were from state funds. Under the chief minister development fund, the segment got Rs2.35 crore for development purposes.

“All major roads and link roads in the constituency were re-carpeted. The PWD has re-carpeted and rebuilt over 200–km link and main roads crossing through Shutrana constituency,” said an official, seeking anonymity. Of the total approved work, they are expecting to receive the remaining Rs27 crore in coming days, he added.

Despite all this, MLA Nirmal Singh said no development works were presently underway in his constituency. “The people of my constituency are complaining about non–development in their respective areas. The administration should show me the works done on the ground,” the MLA said. He added that it was very difficult to open a tirade against own government. He also held the bureaucracy responsible for poor development of his constituency as most files were not cleared at district and state level. The MLA said he has no grievances with the CM, but with the bureaucracy, which reigns supreme in the state.

Meanwhile, SAD leader and former MLA from Shutrana, Vaninder Kaur Loomba, said it was surprising that an MLA of a sitting government is complaining about developmental funds. “It is the area’s MLA who is responsible as he failed to put forth demands of people,” the former MLA said.