Sikh boy asked not to wear turban to school in UP

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:18 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Sikh community is up in arms against a private school here that objected to a Class-10 Sikh student wearing a turban.

The gurdwara parbhandak samiti has lodged a complaint with the district officials.

According to reports, the student named Navjot was asked by the principal of St Mary’s school in Najibabad not to wear a turban to school.

Navjot had been regularly attending school with his turban but two days ago, he was asked not to wear turban to school.

Balbir Singh, head of the Shri Guru Singh Sabha, said that the community had lodged a complaint with the sub-divisional magistrate. Copies of the complaint have been sent to the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) in Amritsar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The turban is a part of our identity and our dignity and we cannot stop wearing it. We tried to meet the principal of the school but were not given an appointment. The boy’s parents met the principal who said that the student would not be allowed in if he continues to wear the turban,” said Balbir Singh.

He further said the community would start protests if the principal did not withdraw the diktat.

