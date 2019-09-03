Sikh girl’s conversion: protesters burn Imran’s effigy, submit memorandum to Pak high commission

cities

NEW DELHI A group of Sikh community members burnt an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Delhi on Monday to protest the forcible conversion of a Sikh girl in the neighbouring country.

A 19-year-old Sikh girl was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam before being married to a Muslim man in Pakistan’s Punjab province last week.

Around 60 to 70 protesters gathered at Teen Murti Marg in Lutyens’ Delhi and were scheduled to march to the Pakistan high commission. But they were stopped by police near the Chanakyapuri police station, officials said.

According to a senior police officer, the demonstration began around 11.30am and the protesters were detained within an hour. The protesters demanded protection of Sikhs residing in Pakistan.

Police forces deployed outside the Pakistan high commission were seen grappling to contain the protesters behind the barricades while some of them climbed over the police barricades and raised slogans against Pakistan. They later submitted a memorandum to the Pakistan high commission against the forceful conversion of minorities in the neighbouring country.

Puneet Singh, a Sikh leader who submitted the memorandum, said: “The religious conversions of minorities living in Pakistan, whether Hindus or Sikhs, should be stopped.”

“We have also mentioned about the Sikh girl who was forcibly converted to Islam and married to a Muslim,” he said.

