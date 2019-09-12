Since Sept 1, virtual courts received 42,503 traffic fine cases

cities

New Delhi: A total of 42,503 traffic fine cases have been received by the virtual court in the 12 days since September 1, when the amended Motor Vehicles’ Act was implemented in the city, shows data accessed by Hindustan Times .

The fines, which also include those for both compoundable and non-compoundable offences, were received by the recently inaugurated virtual courts, where an offender can pay the fine without physically visiting the court.

Of the 42, 503 cases received at virtual courts, proceedings have been initiated in 22,568 cases and links have been sent to the offender, via text messages, for payments and these links would be valid for three months. If the offender does not respond to the message, the case will be transferred to the regular court, which will further proceed with the case.

Of the 22,568 fines processed, the penalty amount has been paid in 6,357 cases while 286 people chose to contest the fines. This figure of contested fines for the 12 days of September is high, when compared to 146 such cases for the whole of August.

About 18,927 fines are pending action from the offender and are yet to be deposited with the court.

According to a senior court official, all fines are reaching the court because the Delhi government is yet to decide on compoundable and non-compoundable offences and issue a notification listing offences under both categories. Compoundable fines are those that can be paid on the spot, while non-compoundable ones are referred to courts for further action.

So, for the time being, the Delhi Police is sending all fines, irrespective of the offence, to the virtual courts.

The official said a majority of cases in which fines were issued pertained to offenders not having the requisite documents while driving. The official added that the recent amendments to the Motor Vehicles’ Act have not increased the footfall in courts.

“The amendments to the Motor Vehicles’ Act have not increased the footfall in courts because now, people can pay fines at the virtual courts from the comfort of their homes and the matter can be resolved easily,” the official said.

