Singaporean national duped of US $3,000 in Gurugram’s Sec 49

gurugram

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:23 IST

A 35-year-old Singaporean executive, who was in the city to attend a meeting in Sector 43, was allegedly duped of US$3,000 (about Rs 3 lakh) outside a prominent restaurant in Sector 49 on Friday night, the police said.

The police said that the suspects posed as police officers and insisted on checking the currency he was carrying. According to the police, the complainant came to Gurugram on Friday for a meeting in DLF-4 and planned to have dinner with his sister, who works in DLF-5. He had booked a room at a hotel in Aero City, Delhi.

The incident took place around 8pm on Friday, when the man and his sister were standing outside the restaurant.

“We were outside the restaurant when a car stopped near us and a man approached us, asking for a lighter. There were two men already in the car. The suspects said they were police officials and wanted to check my bag and the currency that I was carrying,” the victim said in the first information report (FIR).

The police said that the suspects asked him to show his bag and fled with it. It also contained his laptop, an Ipad, two mobile phones, personal documents and $3,000.

The man registered a police complaint with the help of another executive working in Delhi.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspects were captured in CCTV footage.

A case was registered against the three persons under sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC at Sector 50 police station on Friday night.

Similar incidents have been reported in sectors 50, 38 and Huda Metro station, wherein thieves posing as police officers stole money from foreign nationals.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 20:54 IST